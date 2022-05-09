Poll: Are you changing your Memorial Day plans due to soaring gas prices?

Gas prices are spiking just as nicer weather finally reaches Michigan -- which is typically true of the warmer, busier travel season in the state, but this year it’s worse than usual.

Gas prices are soaring across the U.S., and those costs are hitting Michigan drivers particularly hard. Last week, the state recorded a 30-cent jump within just a seven-day period.

As of Monday, May 9, drivers in Michigan are paying an average of $4.33 per gallon of unleaded gasoline. That price is about 36 cents higher than it was this time last month, and about $1.25 greater than the price this time last year -- and experts say it is likely the number will continue to rise, with oil prices higher than $105 per barrel.

The spike in gasoline prices is making for more expensive travel. And with Memorial Day weekend approaching -- and travel plans abundant -- many people are reconsidering their end-of-the-month road trip in an effort to save money.

We want to hear from you: If you have plans to go out of town for Memorial Day weekend, are you rethinking those plans due to the high gas prices? Have you canceled your trip altogether? Take the poll below and let us know.