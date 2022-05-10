Detroit police want help finding missing 63-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 63-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Eliza Trice was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday (April 29) in the 1200 block of E. State Fair Avenue in Detroit.

Police said they are unaware of what Trice was last seen wearing when she went missing.

The family told officials that she has health issues and they are concerned for her well-being, police say.

Age 63 Height 5′3″ Hair Black braided Weight 180-200 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

