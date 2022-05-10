77º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 63-year-old woman

Eliza Trice last seen on April 29

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Michigan Woman, Missing Woman
Eliza Trice went missing on Friday (April 29) (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 63-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Eliza Trice was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday (April 29) in the 1200 block of E. State Fair Avenue in Detroit.

Police said they are unaware of what Trice was last seen wearing when she went missing.

The family told officials that she has health issues and they are concerned for her well-being, police say.

Sara GarciaDetails
Age63
Height5′3″
HairBlack braided
Weight180-200 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter