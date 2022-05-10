Get your sweat on at the Pistons Performance Center with Shane Fitness

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are teaming up with a fitness instructor to host a series of hip-hop step classes.

Fitness Instructor Shane McMullan of Shane Fitness 101 hosts classes at the Pistons Performance Center once a month throughout 2022.

June’s fitness class will be the “Hip-Hop Step Till You Sweat” package.

The fitness class will take place on June 3 from 6 - 8 p.m.

The package includes a step aerobics class, a cool down with a raffle giveaway, and a Pistons game ticket during the 2022-2023 season.

Click here to buy a ticket.

According to a press release, the certified personal trainer has toured the county to spread his love for fitness and cardio.

Shane Fitness 101 was founded in 2017.

