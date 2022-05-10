Man sentenced to at least 70 years in prison in road rage shooting death of 3-year-old child in Detroit

A man has been sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison after been convicted in the murder of a 3-year-old child.

DETROIT – A man has been sentenced in connection with a road rage shooting that killed 3-year-old Christian “CJ” Miller.

CJ was strapped in a car seat in his godmother’s car when he was shot and killed. Prosecutors said the deadly shooting stemmed from road rage. The shooting happened in January 2019.

The convicted shooter, Derrick Durham, was sentenced on Tuesday. Durham was sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison for second-degree murder. The toddler’s mother wept as the sentence was read.

The family was on their way to see Sesame Street Live at the Fox Theater in Detroit when CJ was killed. Michigan State Police said Durham fired at the vehicle on the Southfield Freeway in a fit of road rage.

