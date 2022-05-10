74º

Royal Oak rejects proposal for marijuana sales at Arts, Beats & Eats festival

Proposal sought to allow cannabis sales to adults at 2022 festival

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – City officials have rejected a proposal seeking to allow marijuana at the annual Arts, Beats & Eats festival in Downtown Royal Oak.

A proposal was filed in hopes of adding marijuana to the annual Labor Day weekend festival, which is entering its 25th year. Recreational marijuana has been given the green light in the city, with the city commission approving licenses for three marijuana businesses just last month.

However, Royal Oak commissioners on Monday rejected a proposal to allow marijuana at the end-of-the-summer festival with a 4-3 vote. The proposal reportedly sought to allow cannabis sales in a fenced off area for adults 21 years old and older.

The event, which attracts around 400,000 people each year, is scheduled for Sept. 2-5. Commissioners against the idea reportedly referenced concerns for public safety at the all-ages festival.

Still, commissioners didn’t dismiss the idea entirely: Royal Oak officials said that they could reconsider a proposal after observing how other communities handle marijuana permits at events.

Learn more about the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank festival at their website here.

