2 elementary students hospitalized after eating marijuana edibles in Livonia classroom

Two fifth grade students were hospitalized as a precaution after one student brought marijuana edibles to class and shared them with a friend.

LIVONIA, Mich. – Two fifth grade students at Grand River Academy were hospitalized as a precaution after reportedly consuming marijuana edibles while at school.

Officials say that a fifth grade student brought a THC-infused gummy candy to the Livonia elementary school this week and shared the edible with a peer. Both children were removed from the school to receive medical attention as a precaution, officials reported.

“While edibles like these look like candy, they certainly are not -- and parents need to take responsibility to keep these kinds of products out of the reach of their children,” said a spokesperson for the elementary school. “While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible.

“We recognize this is a disturbing situation for any family and are working directly with the families of those students who were involved. We have also taken this opportunity to remind parents we have a zero-tolerance policy for bringing banned items to school. We encourage all parents and guardians to be vigilant about the food and snacks they are sending to school with their children.”

The school experienced a similar issue in April, when a kindergarten student brought a premixed bottle of Jose Cuervo to class and shared it with four classmates.

Following that incident, the Grand River Academy Principal said school officials took disciplinary measures in accordance with the student code of conduct, and that school leaders are working to ensure “students are making safe and smart choices, and we actively encourage them to practice ‘hear something, see something, say something.’”

