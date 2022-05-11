Social workers to respond to mental health crises in Westland through new partnership with police

The initiative will be led by a full-time licensed master’s level social worker who will operate out of the police department.

WESTLAND, Mich. – A new mental health initiative is coming to Westland through a partnership between the police department and Hegira Health.

The initiative will be led by a full-time licensed master’s level social worker who will operate out of the police department. A behavioral health professional will be available to help residents when they are dealing with mental health challenges.

The Westland Police Department responded to an average of 500 mental health calls each year for the last three years. Officers are usually not trained or equipped to address a mental health crisis, according to officials.

“With this new partnership, we now have a great way to put people in touch with a variety of resources for needs such as substance use disorder, depression, and other concerns. We look forward to the many benefits this initiative will bring to the community and the police department,” police chief Jeff Jedrusik said.

Ad

In 2021, the department partnered with First Step to have a victim’s advocate to help victims of domestic violence. That same year it established a Special Victims Unit.

“This nascent partnership with Hegira Health serves as the natural next step and will provide Westland Police with trained and licensed behavioral health clinicians to better assist residents,” Jedrusik said.

Read: Get the help you need: Where to find mental health services in Southeast Michigan