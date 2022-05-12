Thomas the Tank Engine visits Greenfield Village for 2-weekend event

DEARBORN, Mich. – All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine is setting up at Greenfield Village this month to take you and your family on an interactive adventure.

The Dearborn-based living outdoor museum is bringing back its annual Day Out With Thomas event following a two-year pandemic hiatus. On the weekends of May 13-15 and May 20-22, ticket holders can experience an interactive ride on Thomas the Tank Engine, in addition to an array of activities on museum grounds, like live music, lawn games and magic shows.

Tickets are available on Greenfield Village’s website here for $45 for adults, $37.50 for kids ages 5-11, and $15 for kids 4 years old and younger. Discounted prices are available to seniors and Greenfield Village members.

Officials say that each ticket includes a 20-minute ride on Thomas the Tank Engine and all-day access to all of Greenfield Village.

Ad

Click here to learn more about the event.

Related: Historic Detroit pavilion built in 1861 opens anew in Greenfield Village