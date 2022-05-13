CDC: High level of COVID-19 in Metro Detroit; indoor masking recommended

DETROIT – As COVID-19 cases climb back up in Michigan, the CDC is once again recommending everyone in Metro Detroit to mask up indoors and take the necessary precautions.

A newly released CDC map shows Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston and St. Clair counties with a high level of community transmission of the virus, which means there’s a greater risk of catching it.

Because of this, schools are also being urged to mask up.

On Wednesday, the state reported 27,705 new cases over seven days, averaging out to 3,900 cases per day. That’s well above last week’s average of 2,700 cases per day.

Seventy-six deaths are also reported over that same seven day period.

COVID trend (WDIV)

That number may not reflect home test results if those cases aren’t reported to the state.