Donations, supplies needed to support efforts in search for remains of 17-year-old Zion Foster

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Detroit Public Safety Foundation is asking for people to donate to help with the recovery efforts of 17-year-old Zion Foster.

Detroit police are planning a massive search of a Lenox Township landfill to find missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster.

Foster went missing on Jan. 4. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.

He originally denied seeing his cousin at all, only to admit weeks later that he had thrown her body in a dumpster. Brazier said he panicked when he suddenly found his cousin dead, and that’s why he took her body to a dumpster.

A massive search is planned for a 100x100 foot area of Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township. The landfill is massive. There will be 40 people searching and it could last as long as seven to eight weeks.

The foundation is specifically looking for donations that will help pay for breakfast items, lunch and beverages for all the searchers.

“This is a heartbreaking operation, knowing that it is a recovery effort, but our first responders are dedicated to finding justice for Zion. Now, we are asking for the community to show support by providing the resources needed to keep the search teams nourished and sustained during the long, hot, tedious search effort.” said Patti Kukula, Executive Director of the Detroit Public Safety Foundation.

You can click here to make a donation online, just click the donate button and choose the “Justice for Zion” option.

Checks can be mailed to Detroit Public Safety Foundation, 1301 Third Street, Suite 547, Detroit, MI 48226. Just include “Justice for Zion” in the memo.

In-kind donations can be coordinated directly with Patti Kukula who can be reached directly at 313-434-2761.

