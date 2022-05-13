Fire damages Gino’s Pizzeria in Keego Harbor

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at Gino's Pizzeria in Keego Harbor, but the blaze significantly damaged the building.

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – A fire broke out early Friday morning at a restaurant in Keego Harbor, causing significant damage.

Gino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant on Cass Lake Road caught fire just before 5 a.m. on Friday, May 13, according to officials. The main part of the fire was reportedly in the dining area, and extended to the roof of the building.

Firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the flames, but the blaze caused significant damage to the building. You can see the damage in the video player above.

Officials say that no one was inside of the building when it caught fire, and no one was injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. No other details have been provided at this time.

Other news: Drunken driver going 102 mph in Southfield arrested; police find AK-47 pistol in car