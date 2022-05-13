Drunken driver going 102 mph in Southfield arrested; police find AK-47 pistol in car

An AK-47 pistol confiscated by Michigan State Police during a May 13, 2022, traffic stop in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A drunken driver going 102 mph was pulled over in Southfield and taken into custody, and then state police found an AK-47 pistol in the back seat, officials said.

The traffic stop happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday (May 13) on westbound I-696 near Telegraph Road, according to authorities.

Troopers stopped a 35-year-old man who was driving 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, they said. He was slow to pull over, and police said they watched him place items in the back seat.

When they spoke to the driver, officials said they smelled intoxicants. He was asked to get out of the car and conduct sobriety tests, according to MSP.

Police arrested the man for impaired driving.

While searching the vehicle, officials found an AK-47 pistol with a loaded magazine and one round in the chamber, they said.

The man was taken to the Oakland County Jail while prosecutors review charges.