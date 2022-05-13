82º

Macomb County residents to pay monthly 42-cent 911 surcharge per device

Surcharge is per device, runs through 2024

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Residents in Macomb County will soon have to pay a monthly 911 surcharge of 42 cents per device through 2024.

The Macomb County Board of Commissioners adopted this resolution in response to shortfalls in the emergency communications services budget.

The money will go to fund costs approved as allowable by the State 911 Committee. The funding is meant to “greatly enhance public safety communication services and ensure the ability to employ state of the art technology for all public safety answer points.”

The board adopted the resolution on May 12. It goes into effect on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2024. It will be placed on the ballot for residents to vote for it to continue or stop after that point.

You will not have to pay this surcharge if your phone is prepaid.

