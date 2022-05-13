Michigan police make 193 stops, 13 arrests in ‘Move Over’ law enforcement in Metro Detroit

Michigan State Police, along with a few local police departments, conducted an enforcement zone with a focus on the state’s “Move Over Law” this week on multiple freeways in Metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police reported the results of the one-day crackdown on I-94, I-96 and I-696. Farmington Hills, Livonia and Romulus police departments were also involved.

Out of 193 total stops, here’s how the stats breakdown:

Failed to move over: 44

Speeding: 99 (Top speed was 107 mph)

Texting and driving: 8

Not wearing seatbelt: 7

Other violations: 14

Warnings given: 100

Arrests: 13 (7 felony arrests and 6 misdemeanor)

Michigan’s expanded “Move Over” law took effect back in 2019, which required drivers to slow to 10 mph below the posted speed limit, as well as to yield their lane, when passing police or emergency vehicles on the side of the road. Violations would be a civil offense subject to a $400 fine.

