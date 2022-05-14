Michigan Lottery: Royal Oak woman wins $500K Powerball prize

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Royal Oak woman won a lot of money with a little bit of luck this month.

Michigan Lottery Connect announced Friday that Debroah Berschbach, 54, won the $500,000 Powerball Double Play.

Berschbach said she bought her winning ticket at the Starr Market in Royal Oak.

“I stopped and purchased a ticket before heading to our cottage for the weekend,” said Berschbach. “On our way home Sunday, I got the ticket out to check it, and my husband said, ‘Wouldn’t it be something if you won big for Mother’s Day?’”

The Royal Oak resident matched May 7 Double Play.

“When I scanned the ticket on the Lottery app and the amount of $500,000 came up on the screen, we couldn’t believe it,” said Berschbach. “We both looked the ticket over what seemed like 100 times. We were shaking the whole way home!”

Berschbach says she plans to pay off her home and save the remainder of her winnings.

The Powerball drawing takes place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

