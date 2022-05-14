State officials search for efforts to boost baby formula production for Metro Detroit families

On Friday (May 13), Governor Gretchen Whitmer reached out to leaders at Abbott Nutrition, whose Sturgis Plant was shut down following a recall about getting production of its baby formula back on track. Empty store shelves have prompted parents to take matters into their own hands, but the state warns parents about that tonight. A current wrinkle in the matter is that this incident doesn’t just affect current parents, as expectant parents also have to worry if the formula will be there for them.

Jason Colthorp spoke to a mom Friday night who was almost out of formula when she found some from an unexpected source.

“Anybody who has a baby under a year old, there’s nothing available,” said Tricia Sanford.

Sanford said it is hard to track down formula for her baby Bree Sanford has been that she and Bree’s dad Brian Sanford have had to call in the reserves.

“We don’t have a lot of free time during the day to be driving around looking for the formula so that definitely plays a part,” Tricia Sanford said. “We have family members out looking for it.”

A few days ago, Tricia Sanford said she was getting desperate.

“We had been looking for about a week, and we had no luck,” Tricia Sanford said. “We were down to our last four bottles or so until we didn’t have anything.”

Tricia Sanford and her family had reached a breaking point, so she decided to call the pediatrician for assistance.

“I was going to call to see if they had any alternatives for us to use because we could not find (Bree’s) specific formula, and they said they had samples for us and if we could come to pick them up.”

Although the Sanford’s were blessed with the miracle, so many other families didn’t have the same luck, which prompted politicians in both Washington and Lansing to announce efforts to help.

The state health department does not recommend making your own formula or diluting the formula you have to make it last longer.

But as Tricia Sanford knows that desperate parents will do whatever they have to to feed their babies.

“When they’re used to a certain kind, and then you immediately switch them, I mean, Bree was miserable for three days before our pediatrician gave us what she’s been using for the last eight months,” Tricia Sanford said.

Jason Colthorp spoke to Attorney General Dana Nessel, who announced that her office would prosecute any cases of price gouging when it comes to stores selling baby formula for more than what it should cost.