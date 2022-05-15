10-year-old killed, 3 other teens hospitalized after crash in Detroit

An SUV was wrapped around a tree and up in flames, a witness said.

A 10-year-old was killed and three other teens were hurt after a crash on Detroit’s east side early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened just after midnight on East Canfield Street, between Chene Street and St. Aubin Street.

Police said they tried to stop an SUV for erratic driving, but officers called off the chase out of concern for public safety.

A short time later, the SUV was discovered wrapped around a tree and on fire. Officers pulled multiple people out the vehicle.

A 10-year-old died on the scene. Sources said a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy are in stable condition, and a 16-year-old girl is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said speed may be a factor in the accident.