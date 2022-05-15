Eastern Market’s Flower Day returns to Detroit after two-year hiatus

Eastern Market’s Flower Day has returned after being on hiatus because of the pandemic.

DETROIT – Wherever you fall on the green thumb spectrum, there’s a flower or plant with your name on it.

The spring kick-off event was packed with flowers of all kinds, Metro Detroit vendors and food trucks.

The tick to walking away with success at the event? Is making sure you’ve got a wagon to carry all of your floral finds.

Eastern Market will host three more Flower Season Tuesday Markets on May 17, 24, and 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Tuesday Markets will have flower selections from Eastern Market growers, smaller crowds, and more accessible parking.

There will be no online sales this year.

