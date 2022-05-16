2 Dearborn schools celebrating 100th anniversaries this month

DEARBORN, Mich. – Fordson High School and DuVall Elementary School in Dearborn are both celebrating their 100th anniversaries this month.

Fordson High School, home of the Tractors, invited alumni to attend a birthday party at the school this past weekend. Tractors from near and far came together to celebrate their pride at what was once their home for four years.

“Countless Fordson alumni have gone on to accomplish amazing things in their personal lives, but have always come back to support the students at Fordson High School,” writes Principal Heyam Alcodray. “Their contributions have impacted so many lives and are truly the reason that we call ourselves the Fordson family.”

Fordson High School celebrated on May 14, and DuVall celebrated on May 6. DuVall hosted an event that included the opening of a time capsule put together 75 years ago.

DuVall is located in the Dearborn Historic neighborhood at Michigan Avenue and Outer Drive.

While both schools have a lot of history contributing to Dearborn’s legacy as a city, Fordson High School is known for having the “Fordson Influence.”

More than 35,000 students have graduated from the high school, and in 1998, the school was named a Michigan Historical State.

The high school once stood on 15 acres in what was then known as the village of Fordson. According to reports, in 1929 the village of Fordson merged with the city of Dearborn.

In 1928, the high school was deemed one of the finest school buildings in the United States. The school’s style mimics English universities and has inspiration from Yale and the University of Michigan.

In the early 2010s, a documentary was made on about Fordson student-athletes as they participated in Ramadan.

Some notable alumni from the high school are Russ Gibb, Jim Dumbar, Walter Reuther, Michael Iaquaniello, Alex Smail, Gino Polidori, Orville L. Hubbard, and Mei Lin.

