Morning 4: A look at the Bath Township school mass murder 95 years later

95 years later: Michigan’s Bath School disaster remains deadliest of its kind in US history

May 18, 1927 is etched into the fabric of a small Michigan town.

Bath Township, known for being home to the worst mass murder at a school in U.S. history, is about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.

In 1927, the town of about 300 people was the victim of a gruesome attack at its school. The attack was executed by a former school board member, Andrew Kehoe, who was seeking revenge for losing an election.

His rampage killed 45 and injured 58.

AAA: Michigan gas prices hit new record high

Michigan drivers are now paying a new record high of $4.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, according to AAA.

That is 48 cents more than this time last month and $1.43 more than this time last year. Drivers are paying around $65 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

Gas prices in Metro Detroit are 14 cents higher today than they were one week ago.

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.

A look at what we know so far.

McDonald’s to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers

McDonald’s said it has started the process of selling its Russian business, which includes 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people, making it the latest major Western corporation to exit Russia since it invaded Ukraine.

