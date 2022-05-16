Metro Detroit weather: Morning rain with cooler temps

DETROIT – After the expected hot weekend, a pattern change will cool us off for a few days. So those of you who don’t like the heat get a reprieve!

Overnight rain will end from west to east through the morning rush hour. We’ll then see some sunshine build in, but a spotty afternoon shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible – mainly on the eastside between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. Highs should reach the low-70s (22 degrees Celsius). It’ll become breezy, too, as west-northwest winds increase to 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:11 a.m., and this evening’s sunset is at 8:49 p.m.

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper-40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius). West winds diminish, and become northwest overnight.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s (18 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Tuesday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper-40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius). The incoming clouds will prevent temperatures from dropping lower.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers on Wednesday. Highs in the low-to-mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low-50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and warmer on Thursday, with highs in the mid-70s (23 to 25 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low-60s (16 degrees Celsius).

A strong cold front enters the Great Lakes region on Friday. If the front approaches in the late afternoon / early evening timeframe, as some models suggest, then strong storms would be possible. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

This coming weekend’s forecast is somewhat uncertain. Right now, the majority of the models suggest that the Friday cold front will slow down and extend our rain chances into Saturday, with a dry Sunday on tap. Temperatures will cool off, however, behind that front. Highs Saturday may sneak into the upper-60s to near 70 degrees (20 degrees Celsius), and only reach the low-to-mid-60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius) on Sunday…and it’ll be breezy both days.

I do see some warming, however, as we head into the following week.