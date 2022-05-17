‘How are they going to feed their families’: Michigan gas prices hit new record high

Gas prices are once again reaching record highs. Nationwide the average price per gallon hit $4.50, raising new concerns that we could hit $5 this summer. As the U.S. average surged above $4.50 Monday (May 16) night, gas stations around Metro Detroit raised prices. It was common to see $4.79 and as high as $4.89 for regular unleaded gas in Midtown Detroit.

BREAKING: The US average price of gasoline has surpassed $4.50 per gallon, a record high. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 16, 2022

GasBuddy, which tracks prices across the country, said the U.S. average of $4.50 was a record high.

“That’s crazy that people can’t get to their jobs,” said Ebot Makia. “How are they going to feed their families? That’s not right. Something needs to happen.”

“I just popped $20 in just to put my tank back to full because it cost $120 just to fill this tank up,” said a male driver.

Concerns over a supply shortage, lower refining capacity, and higher demand are driving the price hike.

“The price of everything has went up,” the male driver said. “We have to refinance our house just to be able to go to work.”

The federal government continues releasing one million barrels a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try and give some relief, but it’s not visible at the pump.