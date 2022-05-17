Metro Detroit podiatrist to ride 600 miles over 6 days to raise money for juvenile diabetes research

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A Michigan podiatrist will be celebrating the big 6-0 with a bike ride at the end of May.

Scott Grodman from West Bloomfield plans to ride 600 miles over six days to help raise awareness and support for juvenile diabetes research.

The podiatrist’s goal is to raise $60,000 for the ride.

The Metro Detroiter is no stranger to extreme bike rides. For his 50th birthday, he rode 300 miles to raise the same awareness. According to a press release, the cyclist raised over $50,000 for his ride to Chicago.

Grodman and his wife both have sons that were diagnosed with juvenile diabetes. In 1999 the family established The Grodman Cure Foundation. So far, the foundation has raised nearly $2,000,000 for diabetes research.

The funding was given to researchers at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, The Chicago Diabetes Project, U of M C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, and Tel Aviv University.

Grodman’s ride is scheduled for May 25 - 30. He will complete this ride via station bike, Peloton, and ride around locally.

Click here to keep up with Grodman’s bike journey.