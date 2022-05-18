Morning 4: Michigan governor proposes a repeal of retirement tax

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes a repeal of retirement tax

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a repeal of the retirement tax.

She said that it’s “just wrong” that retirement income for people born after 1946 is taxed.

In 2011, Michigan’s tax code was rewritten to put a retirement tax in place. She said she was serving in the legislature at the time and “fought hard against this new tax on retirees.”

Learn more here.

15 candidates have been disqualified from Michigan Aug. 2022 primary election ballot

Fifteen candidates have been disqualified from Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary election.

The Department of State issued letters to the candidates on Tuesday. They were disqualified from the ballot because of defects on their affidavit of identity.

Read more here.

Ad

In reversal, Oxford schools hire firm to investigate deadly mass shooting

The Oxford Community School Board reversed its course by launching an independent review into last November’s deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

The announcement comes after the board heard the community’s frustration over the district’s original decision to hold off on a review until all litigation related to the shooting was resolved.

See the report here.

State of the Global Climate 2021 report: Global temperature continues to warm unnaturally

The World Meteorological Organization, a specialized agency within the United Nations, has just released its State of the Global Climate 2021 report.

Here are the key messages from the report that you need to know.