64º

Local News

More than 24 vehicles vandalized in Wyandotte in span of couple of days

Suspect is in custody

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Downriver, Wyandotte, Wayne County, Wyandotte Police, News, Crime, Local Crime, Wyandotte Crime, Wyandotte Police Department

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Neighbors in a part of Wyandotte have been taking extra precautions with their cars after more than two dozen vehicles were vandalized in the span of just a few days.

All the cars were parked between Oak Street and Alkali Street, west of Biddle Avenue and east of the railroad tracks.

Update: 24-year-old man arrested after vehicles scratched, tires punctured in Wyandotte

Deputy police chief Archie Hamilton said Tuesday morning they received only about 4 complaints of keyed cars.

“It wasn’t just a soft scratch, it was a deep gouge and did extensive damage to these vehicles,” said Hamilton. “Then the next day, that’s when all the tire slashes came in. So it’s pretty clear that this person went back out the next night and just started stabbing tires.”

Wyandotte police have taken someone into custody for all of the incidents.

Read: More local crime coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter