24-year-old man arrested after vehicles scratched, tires punctured in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after two dozen vehicles were vandalized in the span of just a few days in Wyandotte.

All the cars were parked between Oak Street and Alkali Street, west of Biddle Avenue and east of the railroad tracks. Police received calls about the damaged vehicles on May 17. The vehicles had all scratched with a pointed object, police said.

“It wasn’t just a soft scratch, it was a deep gouge and did extensive damage to these vehicles,” Deputy Wyandotte police chief Archie Hamilton said. “Then the next day, that’s when all the tire slashes came in. So it’s pretty clear that this person went back out the next night and just started stabbing tires.”

On May 18, police received more than 20 reports of damaged vehicles. In each case, a single tire had been stabbed. They believed the suspected lived in the area.

“Our officers and detectives worked relentlessly to find out who was responsible before any more property could be damaged. Officer Sasu and Detective Sabo canvassed the neighborhoods for video evidence, searched through hundreds of recent police contacts, and identified people with like criminal histories residing in the affected geographical area. As a result, Officer Sasu and Detective Sabo were able to apprehend the person responsible for thousands of dollars of damage, and because of their determination a lot of hard working people will be spared the agony associated with finding their vehicle destroyed while simply trying to leave the house for work in the morning.” Wyandotte Police Department

Police said Jack Ovaitte was arrested on May 19, 2022 and later charged with malicious destruction of personal property. He was arraigned on May 20 and given a bond of $10,000/10% with a GPS alcohol tether.

