Detroit man charged in fatal car crash that killed a 32-year-old woman

DETROIT – On Saturday morning, a 24-year-old Detroit man was charged with a connection to a fatal car crash.

Detroit police were dispatched to Livernois Avenue and Dragoon Street on May 16 at 4:51 p.m.

Officials say they found a victim lying on the ground unresponsive due to a hit and run.

Medics at the scene pronounced 32-year-old Detroit resident Iris Liciaga deceased.

Allegedly Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez was driving southbound on Livernois, where he ignored a curve in the road. This caused him to drive onto the sidewalk, where he allegedly struck an unoccupied vehicle and then struck the victim.

The suspect turned himself in on May 19, 2022.

Munoz-Gutierrez has been charged with Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident When at Fault – Resulting in Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death.*

