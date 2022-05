A mother of two was killed in a hit-and-run incident Monday in Detroit. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Monday (May 16) in the area of Dragoon and McMillan streets. Officials say the mother was walking in the median when an unknown vehicle coming southbound struck her. The driver of the vehicle continued without stopping.

Officials say that there’s video of the crash from Randas Tire Shop.