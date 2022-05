Meijer is urging customers to check their bank statements if they shopped at a store over the weekend.

The chain said all Meijer stores had problems with debit and credit card payments.

Meijer said it is working with banks to remove the charges.

If the charges remain on your account you should reach out to your bank.

During the weekend we had sporadic issues with credit/debit purchases at some of our stores, which caused delays in processing time and in some cases more than one charge for the same amount. Our understanding is numerous retailers were affected. In most cases the financial institutions will quickly cancel out the duplicate charges. If any customer has an issue they should alert their financial institution, which should be able to quickly take care of the problem. Thanks. Meijer

