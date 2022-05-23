Troy woman last seen leaving work still missing after 37 years

TROY, Mich. – A Troy woman who went missing after work 37 years ago still hasn’t been found.

Cindy Louise Moore, 28, of Troy, was last seen around 11 p.m. May 23, 1985, leaving work in the area of Livernois and Square Lake roads, according to authorities.

Moore was described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds.

Her silver and black 1984 Ford Tempo was recovered, officials said.

Moore would now be 65 years old. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.