LIVE STREAM: President Biden to address nation after Texas elementary school shooting

(Dario Lopez-Mills, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

President Joe Biden prepared to address the nation Tuesday night shortly after returning to the White House from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy.

Eighteen children and three teacher were killed Tuesday in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed.

Watch the speech live at 8:15 p.m. below or on Local 4:

The shooting happened at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday (May 24) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a Texas city about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Officials said the suspected shooter -- Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, of Uvalde -- was killed after 1 p.m. Tuesday (May 24). It is believed that he was killed by police at the scene.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following the shooting, according to KSAT in San Antonio.

Residents who are capable and willing to donate can visit STBTC’s website to find a location or schedule an appointment online.