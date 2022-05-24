Texas elementary school shooting: 2 killed, 13 hospitalized, suspect arrested, officials say

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas – Two people were killed and more than a dozen children were hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, officials said.

UPDATE FROM GOVERNOR: 14 children, 1 teacher killed in shooting at Texas elementary school

Multiple medical centers have confirmed they are treating people who were injured in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a Texas city about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Police said the suspected shooter was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m.

Hospital officials said 13 children were taken by ambulance or bus to Uvalde Memorial Hospital after the active shooter situation. Their conditions have not been revealed, and it’s unclear if the two people who were killed are included in that count.

Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, said a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city’s civic center was being used as a reunification center.