Metro Detroiters are ‘working for the pump’ as fuel prices hit $5

A BP gas station on 9 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway is selling gas at $4.99 for cash and $5.09 for credit.

AAA states that drivers are paying an average of $68 to fill their tanks up.

“Despite the slight decrease in demand, Michigan gas prices continue to increase, setting a new record high,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure if gasoline stocks continue to decrease and oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.”

The AAA has some recommendations on how to save money on gas.

Combine errands to limit driving time.



Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.



Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.



Remove excess weight in your vehicle.



Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.





You can use the map below to track average gas prices in Michigan by county, updated daily with AAA data: