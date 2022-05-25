Man arrested after felonious assault, ethnic intimidation at Dearborn grocery market

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are investigating a felonious assault and ethnic intimidation that occurred at Westborn Market off of Michigan Avenue on May 13.

Two African American patrons reported to police that a white male, identified as Jason Edward Lucas, initiated a negative encounter that included several racial slurs. It was reported to police that Lucas followed the patrons in the grocery store parking lot and attempted to strike the victims with his car.

A news release from Dearborn police states that Lucas proceeded to exit his vehicle with a baseball bat and raised it over his head as he continued to shout racial slurs to the patrons. Dearborn police state that Lucas followed the patrons as they drove away.

Lucas was arrested on May 18, and officials report that he has a preliminary exam scheduled for June 10.

“There is no place in our society for such reprehensible behavior, and these types of incidents will not be tolerated in the City of Dearborn,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin stated in a news release. “I’d like to commend the victims in this case for coming forward and our officers for quickly bringing this individual to justice.”

Wayne County has approved four counts of felonious assault, two counts of ethnic intimidation and his fourth notice for a habitual offender.

Lucas has been issued a $150,000 cash bond with a GPS tether.

“We will not tolerate hateful ideologies that threaten members of our community, and we will always defend those who unjustly endure racist intimidation simply for being who they are. I commend law enforcement officials for taking immediate action to prevent this individual from committing further harm,” stated Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud.