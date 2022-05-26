Man charged for yelling racial slurs at Dearborn market customers while raising baseball bat

DEARBORN, Mich. – A White man who yelled racial slurs at two Black customers outside a Dearborn market while raising a baseball bat over his head and walking toward them has been charged, officials said.

The incident happened May 13 at Westborn Market on Michigan Avenue, according to Dearborn police.

Jason Edward Lucas is accused of directing racial slurs at two Black customers at the market and following them out into the parking lot. He tried to strike them with his vehicle as they were walking to their car, according to police.

Officials said Lucas got out of his vehicle with a baseball bat. As he walked toward the victims, he raised the bat over his head and continued to shout racial slurs at them, authorities said.

Lucas also followed them as they drove away, according to officials.

Investigators said they identified Lucas as the suspect and arrested him May 18. They recovered a baseball bat, officials said.

“There is no place in our society for such reprehensible behavior, and these types of incidents will not be tolerated in the city of Dearborn,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. “I’d like to commend the victims in this case for coming forward and our officers for quickly bringing this individual to justice.”

Lucas is charged with four counts of felonious assault, two counts of ethnic intimidation, and habitual offender -- fourth notice.

“We will not tolerate hateful ideologies that threaten members of our community, and we will always defend those who unjustly endure racist intimidation simply for being who they are,” Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said. “I commend law enforcement officials for taking immediate action to prevent this individual from committing further harm.”

Lucas was arraigned at 19th District Court and given a $150,000 cash bond. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 10.