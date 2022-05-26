Birmingham Public Schools planning teacher layoffs amid budget shortfall

Blame bad budget assumptions and consistently declining enrollment for the budget hole the Birmingham Public Schools is in. The budget shortfall in totality is $14 million.

The budget shortfall in totality is $14 million.

The issue became apparent in March, and while the district is offsetting some of it with rainy day funds and grant monies, it’s now confirming that teacher layoffs are a necessity.

“I do want to acknowledge that the district is dealing with some tough decisions right now,” said Dr. Embekka Roberson at the Board of Education meeting.

Affected staff is being brought in and told this week they are being laid off. The district is, at this point, not detailing how many are affected.

The Birmingham Education Association sent this statement:

