Detroit high school student charged after pulling out BB gun during class

15-year-old charged as juvenile

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Lockers in the hallway of a school. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A Detroit high school student has been charged after he brought a BB gun to school and pulled it out during class, officials said.

The 15-year-old Detroit boy brought the BB gun to Marygrove High School on Tuesday (May 24), according to authorities. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

“We are all hypersensitive right now about deadly weapons being brought into schools and the carnage that can occur as a result,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “The alleged actions of this respondent simply cannot be tolerated. We are alleging that this weapon was displayed and later discovered to be a BB gun. This does not diminish the severity of this respondent’s actions.”

Officials charged the boy as a juvenile with possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

