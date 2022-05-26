Michigan man charged with stalking after pretending to be cop while calling ex-wife

CLAM LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man has been charged with stalking after he pretended to be a police officer while calling his ex-wife, officials said.

A Clam Lake Township woman called Michigan State Police in February to report a threatening phone call, according to authorities.

She told troopers that her ex-husband, Joseph Gene Porter, 39, of Cadillac, had been calling and harassing her repeatedly. Police said Porter had impersonated a Wexford County deputy while leaving a message on her voicemail.

In the message, Porter identified himself as a deputy and said he wanted to speak to his ex-wife about something she stole from him, troopers said.

Porter is also accused of falsely reporting his ex-wife for threatening him with a gun and claiming she was going to bomb his house, according to police.

Ad

An arrest warrant for Porter was issued May 13. He was arrested May 17 and taken to the Wexford County Jail.

Porter was arraigned at 84th District Court on charges of stalking, impersonating a police officer, false report of a felony, and habitual offender -- third offense notice.

He’s being held on $2,500 bond, cash/surety. The next court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday (May 31).