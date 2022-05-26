72º

Local News

Police search for 2 vehicles linked to shooting that caused fatal crash in Garden City

Cherokee, Charger involved in shooting, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Garden City, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Garden City Crime, Middlebelt Road, Maplewood Street, Garden City Police, Garden City Police Department, Crash, Car Crash, Fatal Crash, Deadly Crash, Shooting, Garden City Shooting, Garden City Crash
Two vehicles that were involved in a shooting that led to a fatal crash on May 19, 2022, in Garden City. (Garden City Police Department)

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Police are searching for two vehicles linked to a shooting that caused a fatal crash in Garden City, according to authorities.

A black or navy Jeep Cherokee and a white Dodge Charger were involved in a non-fatal shooting just before 6:30 p.m. May 19 at Middlebelt Road and Maplewood Street, Garden City police said.

That shooting resulted in a fatal crash at 6:27 p.m., officials said. No additional details about the crash were revealed.

Police are searching for the vehicles and their occupants. The Cherokee had dark tinted windows and red brake calipers. The Charger had a black roof, a black spoiler, and dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at 734-793-1717.

A Jeep Cherokee involved in a shooting that led to a fatal crash on May 19, 2022, in Garden City. (Garden City Police Department)
A Dodge Charger involved in a shooting that led to a fatal crash on May 19, 2022, in Garden City. (Garden City Police Department)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email