Man shouts racist slurs at 2 women in Dearborn store before trying to hit them with car, threatening them with bat

Police said a man made racial slurs and tried to attack two people in a grocery store parking lot.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police said a man shouted racist slurs at two women in a Dearborn grocery store before trying to hit them with his car and threatening them with a baseball bat.

Jason Lucas is facing charges of felonious assault and ethnic intimidation. The assault happened on May 13 at the Westborn Market on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

The two women who were assaulted shared their story. They were in the store to buy a birthday cake when they were accosted by hate-filled shouting.

'I don’t know what this man is capable of'

They said when they tried to leave the man came out them with a car, then exited his car and threatened them with a baseball bat.

“This could have been another massacre,” one of the women said. “I don’t know what this man is capable of.”

The two women chose to remain anonymous because they are afraid the man will try to find them.

Lucas has a history of violence. In 2017, he was arrested in North Carolina after using a baseball bat to viciously beat two men in a grocery store.

Lucas is being held in jail on bond.

