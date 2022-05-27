Michigan man arrested for pouring syrup in couple’s fuel tank, causing car to break down

ALPENA, Mich. – A Michigan man was arrested after he poured syrup in a couple’s fuel tank and caused their car to break down because they had gotten into an altercation, police said.

The incident happened April 3 at a business on Werth Road in Alpena, according to Michigan State Police.

A woman told officials that she and her boyfriend had been confronted by a man in the parking lot, Up North Live reports. They got into an altercation, and when the couple tried to leave later that day, their vehicle wouldn’t work, according to authorities.

She believed the man from the altercation, later identified as Jeremy Fischer, 42, of Ossineke, was responsible.

The vehicle was towed to a nearby garage, where mechanics found a “gooey substance” in the bottom of the fuel tank, police said. It was clogging the pump and cost $1,000 to repair, according to officials.

An arrest warrant was issued for Fischer on May 18. He was arrested Thursday (May 19) during a traffic stop and taken to the Alpena County Jail, state police said.

He was arraigned at 88th District Court on a charge of malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000.

His bond was set at $25,000 or 10%, cash/surety.