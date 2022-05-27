Monroe Street Midway reopens Friday in Downtown Detroit

The Monroe Street Midway is reopening in Downtown Detroit on Friday, and will offer outdoor activities and food, including a roller rink and a mini golf course.

DETROIT – A rollerskater’s paradise is returning to Downtown Detroit this weekend, but with some new features this time around.

Officials announced in April that the Monroe Street Midway -- a new attraction on Monroe Street in the heart of downtown -- will open to the public on May 27 and will stay open through the summer. The site first launched in 2021 under Bedrock as a place for people to play sports, skate, eat and hang out.

The Rollout Detroit roller rink will once again offer outdoor rollerskating, but with a “new and improved rink,” officials said. Skating sessions cost $13, which includes skate rentals.

Admission to the general Midway is free.

New to the site this year will reportedly be a 9-hole mini golf course, a covered pavilion with seating and a large grass lawn.

Starting this Memorial Day weekend, the Midway will be open during the following days and times:

Wednesday and Thursday : 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday : 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Officials say the Midway will be open on Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Last year, the Midway was filled with colorful murals. Officials said Thursday that new artwork collaborations for this year’s Midway design will be shared in the future.

