Morning 4: Movement Music Festival brings techno lovers from all over the world to Detroit this weekend

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Movement Music Festival returns to Hart Plaza after 2-year hiatus

One of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world has returned to Downtown Detroit this weekend.

After a two-year hiatus, the Movement Music Festival is taking center stage at Hart Plaza.

Veterans to skip Memorial Day Parade in Royal Oak

This year is different as The American Legion, The VFW, and the Disabled American Veterans have all opted not to participate in the 2022 Royal Oak’s Memorial Day Parade.

With Main Street a construction mess, the route became shorter and curvier, making it more difficult for the Legion’s float on which almost two dozen disabled veterans ride.

Texas school shooting timeline: Massacre lasted more than 80 minutes, officers waited in hallway

Students were trapped inside classrooms with a gunman while officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, police said.

Nineteen children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 24).

Michigan woman with 13 aliases escapes prison twice, still missing 48 years later

Frankie Regina McGraw has been missing for 48 years after escaping prison twice.

