Detroit police looking for missing 42-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a woman who left a rehab facility and did not return.

Kenyatta Drain was last seen at 5:20 p.m. on May 20 in the 1200 block of E. Grand Boulevard in Detroit wearing a white coat, blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue leggings.

Her guardian told police she has a mental illness.

Details Kenyatta Drain Age 42 Height 5′4′' Hair Brown Weight 140 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

