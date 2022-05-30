Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Detroit police want help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Taylor Hopkins was last seen on May 27 at 2:30 p.m. at her high school in the 17500 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

She was last seen wearing a black skull cap, white hooded sweatshirt with “I can’t breathe” printed on the front, white shorts and turquoise Nike shoes.

Her sister told police she has a mental illness.

Details Taylor Hopkins Age 15 Height 5′3′' - 5′4′' Weight 170 lbs Hair Dark brown afro Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

