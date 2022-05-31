6-year-old girl drowns at Kensington Metropark, in Milford Township, officials say

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials say a 6-year-girl drowned Monday (May 30) at Kensington Metropark in Milford Township.
Officials say the child was reported missing in the Martindale Beach area Monday afternoon.
Police believed the child may have been in the water, which is when a water rescue was performed.
People nearby volunteered and went into the water to perform a human chain until they found her in a weeded area.
Police say A Metro Park officer rescued her from the water and performed CPR. The victim should show signs of breathing.
She was taken to Providence Hospital in Novi where she later died, officials say.