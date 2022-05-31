50+ people form human chain to search for 6-year-old girl who drowned at Kensington Metropark

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 6-year-old Detroit girl was pronounced dead shortly after being pulled from the water at Kensington Metropark in Milford Township on Monday (May 31).

Witnesses said around 50 or more people formed a human chain and walked into the water, trying to find the young girl. They did find her, but she had been under the water too long to be resuscitated.

Video from the scene shows the moment first responders arrived to the scene, everyone frantically searching for the young girl. Emylea Darrah said announcements had been made for about an hour as people searched for the girl.

“A lot of cops started showing up, a dive team showed up, they had a police drone up there and then they had maybe, like, 50 or so people form a human chain. They all linked arm in arm and they were all walking through the beach where they thought that she might have been over by,” Darrah said. “I was pretty impressed by how many people were willing to go, make this human chain to walk through the water to try and find this little girl.”

The girl was eventually found by a weeded area near the shore. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

