Two major construction projects set to begin Tuesday in Metro Detroit

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The orange barrels are out in full force, and it will only worsen with two major construction projects set to get underway Tuesday (May 31).

“These streets are rough enough,” said a man. “I can’t wait till they get things patched up.”

There will be two massive construction projects to watch out for on Tuesday.

Expect ramp closures and bridgework on the M-59/I-94 interchange in Macomb County and reduced lanes on I-96 between Kent Lake and Wixom roads in Oakland County.

“Either we’ll have to block these lanes or close these ramps or the road to work on it, or we would have to close them because they wouldn’t be safe to drive on,” said MDOT worker Diane Cross.

Just before rush hour Tuesday morning, eastbound M-59 will be closed just east of I-94 through June, and the eastbound I-94 ramp to eastbound M-59 will be closed for rebuilding.

“People that’s coming from far East to go downtown, so that’s like certain areas down to one or two lanes,” said another man. “A one-hour drive is about to turn into two hours or two and a half hours.”

Westbound I-96 will go down to two lanes from Wixom Road to Kent Lake. Those closures will be in place through late fall, with the ramps to stay open as frequently as possible.

“I’m glad they’re doing something about it cause it’s costing people a lot of money,” the man said. “These auto shops making a lot of money because cars have to get fixed because the potholes are massive.”

“It’s just keeping you behind on time,” said a man. “There’s really no shortcuts to take anywhere around it.”

“My advice is to get up early,” the man said. “You got no choice.”

If you want to avoid construction on Hall Road, your best bet is to drive up to 21 Mile Road and make your way around it.