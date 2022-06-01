Headstone installed in Detroit cemetery after year-plus delay

Many Detroiters are stressed that their loved ones that have passed are not getting the correct treatment from Forest Lawn Cemetery.

DETROIT – Local 4 has heard from several people about delays with items they paid for to memorialize loved ones at a cemetery in Detroit. Cora Doss contacted us after waiting more than a year for a headstone.

Forest Lawn Cemetery blamed it on supply chain issues and promised installation would happen soon.

Doss said she paid more than $2,000 for it.

“That journey was kind of stressful,” said Doss. “I’m stressed because of that, and then I lost my mom. We did the headstone like a year later. So I’m figuring because of the pandemic, it would be a little longer.”

Fast forward to just a few weeks after we covered her situation, and there are results.

“Oh, I feel much better that I went out Monday and discovered that the stone had been installed,” Doss said.

At some point, the headstone was installed, and it’s more than what Doss could have imagined.

“It was the same stone that we ordered, and it was bigger than I thought it was going to be, so I’m pleased with the work that they did,” Doss said.

Now her family can find the grave sight, making it easier to visit Florence Bell at the cemetery.

Doss couldn’t be more grateful.

“Thank you very much, Local 4, for helping me with the situation,” Doss said. “I don’t think without you, I would have gotten much done.”

Doss is just glad her problem has been solved. She’s hoping others can have the same results.