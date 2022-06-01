Pre-registration for Wayne County Expungement Fair now open

DETROIT – Pre-registration for Wayne County’s very first Expungement Fair is now open.

Wayne county will be holding its first Expungement Fair on July 23rd from 10 am to 3 pm at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit.

Interested individuals must pre-register and answer an online questionnaire to determine eligibility. The application process is open online through June 23, 2022.

This event will be assisting individuals with expungements of convictions that occurred in Wayne County only. Applicants must know the conviction they seek to expunge, the convicting court, and be available to attend the in-person event on the 23rd.

To pre-register visit: Wayne County Sheriff Connect